Sovereignty of motherland will not be compromised at any cost: PM
ISLAMABAD, October 29: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the adventures and experiments of technocrat and national governments have proved futile in the past.
Prime Minister advocated for public-mandated governments which are being judged through their performance.
He pointed out that the governments with no mandate cannot work but the elected government can work as people have elected it and they would reject it in the election if failed to serve them. He said former President Pervez Musharraf had also formed both national and technocrat governments and the people have witnessed their poor performance. The Prime Minister said the government had implemented the July 28 court verdict. When asked about the media reports that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had handed over a list of some people wanted by the US to Pakistan’s government during his recent visit, the Prime Minister denied such reports. He reiterated that Afghan issue could only be resolved through dialogue by Afghans and Pakistan can contribute to this peace process. He said Pakistan had already clarified that there was no militants’ sanctuary in Pakistan rather the terror attacks in Pakistan were being carried out from Afghanistan. He said Pakistan’s security forces intercepted the movements of terrorists from Afghanistan to Pakistan and added that this was a war that International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) had lost in Afghanistan. About the idea of joint operation, he said being a sovereign country; Pakistan would not allow any foreign force to carry out operation in its territory. To a question about the reservations of Afghan side on CPEC, the Prime Minister said Afghan goods were allowed to go to India and sea route was also available for transit their trade.-DNA
Sovereignty of motherland will not be compromised at any cost: PM
ISLAMABAD, October 29: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the adventures and experiments of technocrat and national governments have proved futile in the past.
Prime Minister advocated for public-mandated governments which are being judged through their performance.
He pointed out that the governments with no mandate cannot work but the elected government can work as people have elected it and they would reject it in the election if failed to serve them. He said former President Pervez Musharraf had also formed both national and technocrat governments and the people have witnessed their poor performance. The Prime Minister said the government had implemented the July 28 court verdict. When asked about the media reports that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had handed over a list of some people wanted by the US to Pakistan’s government during his recent visit, the Prime Minister denied such reports. He reiterated that Afghan issue could only be resolved through dialogue by Afghans and Pakistan can contribute to this peace process. He said Pakistan had already clarified that there was no militants’ sanctuary in Pakistan rather the terror attacks in Pakistan were being carried out from Afghanistan. He said Pakistan’s security forces intercepted the movements of terrorists from Afghanistan to Pakistan and added that this was a war that International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) had lost in Afghanistan. About the idea of joint operation, he said being a sovereign country; Pakistan would not allow any foreign force to carry out operation in its territory. To a question about the reservations of Afghan side on CPEC, the Prime Minister said Afghan goods were allowed to go to India and sea route was also available for transit their trade.-DNA