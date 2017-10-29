Nawaz-Zardari partnership burdened the nation with huge debt: Imran Khan
Says both are not politicians, they are mafias who have looted the nation
PTI Chairman Imran Khan looking onto the crowd during a public gathering at Cinema Ground in Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday. – DNA
MANDI BAHAUDDIN: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif are responsible for burdening the nation with a huge debt.
“They are not politicians, they are mafias who have looted the nation in the past thirty years,” Imran lashed out at the PPP and PML-N leadership.
“Enemies are not capable of harming the nation in the way that this mafia has.”
Addressing a rally in Mandi Bahauddin, the PTI leader said that the nation is being pushed into poverty, due to the debt and inflation that has brought upon the country’s economy and nation by the ‘mafia.’
“The corruption mafia is looting the country,” Imran insisted, adding that unfathomable amount of deep-rooted corruption exists even in the process of collecting taxes.
He further said that only the common man is paying taxes, while the elite of the country, including Zardari, elude authorities.
“I will catch the influential crooks by introducing reforms to the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” he said, “and after these criminals are brought to justice, the common man will be relieved from paying high taxes.” The PTI leader claimed that the country is suffering from corruption involving 4,000 billion rupees, of which, 3,500 billion rupees are collected in taxes. “The money laundered from Pakistan easily amounts to a 1,000 billion rupees,” Imran claimed, as he stressed on the need for urgent reforms for the country’s economic framework and institutions responsible to build efforts against corruption. He also claimed that he faced many hardships inflicted on him by the same mafia (Nawaz and Zardari), ever since he started his political struggle. “This mafia continues to damage Pakistan for its own benefits,” he said. Imran mentioned the testimony of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch to fling allegations at Zardari. “Baloch confessed that at the behest of Zardari, he got people murdered and illegally confiscated 14 sugar mills in the province to sell them at throwaway prices to the PPP-co chairman,” Imran said. “What is this if not corrupt mafia?”
Taking a jibe at the former prime minister, Imran claimed that the Sharif family accumulated billions of dollars in wealth by looting the people of Pakistan. -Agencies
Nawaz-Zardari partnership burdened the nation with huge debt: Imran Khan
PTI Chairman Imran Khan looking onto the crowd during a public gathering at Cinema Ground in Mandi Bahauddin on Sunday. – DNA
MANDI BAHAUDDIN: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif are responsible for burdening the nation with a huge debt.
“They are not politicians, they are mafias who have looted the nation in the past thirty years,” Imran lashed out at the PPP and PML-N leadership.
“Enemies are not capable of harming the nation in the way that this mafia has.”
Addressing a rally in Mandi Bahauddin, the PTI leader said that the nation is being pushed into poverty, due to the debt and inflation that has brought upon the country’s economy and nation by the ‘mafia.’
“The corruption mafia is looting the country,” Imran insisted, adding that unfathomable amount of deep-rooted corruption exists even in the process of collecting taxes.
He further said that only the common man is paying taxes, while the elite of the country, including Zardari, elude authorities.
“I will catch the influential crooks by introducing reforms to the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” he said, “and after these criminals are brought to justice, the common man will be relieved from paying high taxes.” The PTI leader claimed that the country is suffering from corruption involving 4,000 billion rupees, of which, 3,500 billion rupees are collected in taxes. “The money laundered from Pakistan easily amounts to a 1,000 billion rupees,” Imran claimed, as he stressed on the need for urgent reforms for the country’s economic framework and institutions responsible to build efforts against corruption. He also claimed that he faced many hardships inflicted on him by the same mafia (Nawaz and Zardari), ever since he started his political struggle. “This mafia continues to damage Pakistan for its own benefits,” he said. Imran mentioned the testimony of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch to fling allegations at Zardari. “Baloch confessed that at the behest of Zardari, he got people murdered and illegally confiscated 14 sugar mills in the province to sell them at throwaway prices to the PPP-co chairman,” Imran said. “What is this if not corrupt mafia?”
Taking a jibe at the former prime minister, Imran claimed that the Sharif family accumulated billions of dollars in wealth by looting the people of Pakistan. -Agencies