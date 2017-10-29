NAB decides to submit addl 4 supplementary references against Sharif family
ISLAMABAD, October 29: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to submit additional four supplementary references against the Sharif Family in the accountability court. These references are being submitted following the collection of information from volume 10 pertaining to Sharif Family wealth in various foreign countries.
A high official of NAB revealed that prosecution department of NAB has accorded approval to submit further four supplementary references after perusal of the legal points. However, formal approval has been given.
Sources said that former Chairman NAB Qamaral Zaman dishonestly has deliberately committed blunders in the reference of corruption of billions of rupees against the Sharif Family so that Sharif family may get benefit. However, current Chairman has thoroughly reviewed the previous references and directed to remove the lacunas in the previous references.
According to sources the four supplementary references will be filed against Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif and Capt. Safdar (Rtd.
These four further supplementary references are pertaining to their assets of billions of dollars in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Europe and UK etc. In this context the prosecutor wing of NAB is reviewing the matter. Following the final review these four further supplementary references will be filed in the accountability court,-Online
