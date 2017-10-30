Pakistan expresses concern over Indian targeting of civilians along LoC

RAWALPINDI, October 30: Pakistan has expressed serious concern over Indian troops deliberate targeting of innocent civilians along Line of Control (LoC).
The concern was conveyed during a special Hot Line contact between Director General Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and Indian Armies on Monday. The DGMO Pakistan Army protested over
recent deliberate targeting of innocent civilians along Line of Control resulting in civilian casualties.
He said such actions are violation of the 2003 agreement.
On allegation of targeting of civilians by Pakistan Army, the DGMO Pakistan Army clarified that Pakistan considers people living across the Line of Control as brethren and Pakistan Army as a professional force has never done this.-Agencies

