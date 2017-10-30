PTI submits adjournment motion in NA to discuss PM’s London visit
ISLAMABAD, October 30: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday submitted an adjournment motion before the National Assembly to discuss the recent visit of the prime minister and some federal ministers to London.
The top leadership of the PML-N has converged on the British capital ahead of what is billed as a key consultative meeting to decide both the party’s and the government’s position on what steps to take next.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had both flown to London on Sunday to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had flown back from Saudi Arabia along with his son, Hussain, the same day.
PTI MNA Murad Saeed submitted the draft of the motion, saying that he would like to table a motion for the adjournment of the business of the lower house to discuss an urgent matter.
He sought a clarification from the government over the visit of the premier, along with a delegation of federal ministers, to London. He alleged that the purpose of the visit was to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who had been declared disqualified by the Supreme Court. – Agencies
PTI submits adjournment motion in NA to discuss PM’s London visit
ISLAMABAD, October 30: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday submitted an adjournment motion before the National Assembly to discuss the recent visit of the prime minister and some federal ministers to London.
The top leadership of the PML-N has converged on the British capital ahead of what is billed as a key consultative meeting to decide both the party’s and the government’s position on what steps to take next.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had both flown to London on Sunday to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had flown back from Saudi Arabia along with his son, Hussain, the same day.
PTI MNA Murad Saeed submitted the draft of the motion, saying that he would like to table a motion for the adjournment of the business of the lower house to discuss an urgent matter.
He sought a clarification from the government over the visit of the premier, along with a delegation of federal ministers, to London. He alleged that the purpose of the visit was to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who had been declared disqualified by the Supreme Court. – Agencies