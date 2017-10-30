Imran vows to build team to sweep upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, October 30: Chairman PTI Imran Khan vows to build a team to sweep upcoming elections and built Pakistan a country envisioned by Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.
In a couple of tweets Monday, the Chairman PTI carved his struggle in phases. After fifteen years of my struggle, people of Pakistan awakened to my call for Naya Pakistan, he stated adding that first phase of his fifteen year struggle is concluded. Remembering historic day of 30th October 2011, Chairman PTI in a special message, stated that after successful conclusion of first phase he is heading towards building a capable and valiant team which will sweep upcoming elections. The final phase of his struggle, he said, will be that of PTI in power and building a country envisioned by Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. -NNI

