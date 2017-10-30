Pakistan condemns murder of innocent Chinese nationals: FO
ISLAMABAD, October 30: The Pakistani government on Monday condemned the killing of two Chinese nationals.
“We condemn the abduction and murder of two innocent Chinese
nationals,” the Foreign Office said in a statement released today (Monday). A Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test determined the identity of the deceased foreigners, the FO said. The husband and wife, identified as Li Zang Hing and Ming Leassi Ha, were kidnapped by unidentified men from Quetta’s Jinnah Town earlier this year on May 24. Their private security guard had sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire on him as he attempted to stop the kidnapping.-Agencies
