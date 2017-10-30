PTI reiterates demand for Ishaq Dar’s resignation

Image result for Leader Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, October 30: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Shafqat Mehmood on Monday reiterated his party’s stance and demanded Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s resignation as a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
He further said it is strange that Dar is still at his current position in the finance ministry.
Referring to the high-level PML-N huddle in London, the PTI leader questioned the reason behind the meeting and asked if another ‘London plan’ was being formulated.
Mehmood also asked if the party has shifted to London, as Nawaz did not hold the meeting in Pakistan and returned to the UK from Saudi Arabia. “What is the secret reason for calling the leadership to London?” Criticising Nawaz and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the PTI leader said corruption by the two leaders also comes under treason and added that the world knows how much wealth they have now compared to before. Mehmood had earlier claimed that the PML-N is falling apart and had claimed there was an ongoing power struggle within the party. – Agencies

