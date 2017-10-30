COAS lauds sacrifices of Mujahid Force while serving on LoC

RAWALPINDI, October 30: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has installed Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as 1st Colonel Commandant of Mujahid Force in a ceremony held at Mujahid Force Center, Bhimber.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, a large number of serving and retired officers including from Mujahid Force were present at the occasion. Later, while interacting with the Commanding Officers and soldiers of Mujahid Force, the Army Chief appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Mujahid Force particularly along the Line of Control. He said that Army is undertaking various measures to ensure that services of Mujahid Force are recognized in deserving manner. Earlier, on arrival, COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. -NNI

