PML-N London huddle: PM refutes rumours of Shehbaz replacing Nawaz as Chief
Says Nawaz would appear before an accountability court on November 3
LONDON, October 30: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, after attending a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) top leadership in London, refuted rumours that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif would replace his brother Nawaz Sharif as the party chief.
He added that Nawaz would appear before an accountability court on November 3 in connection with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against him, sources reported. Abbasi further told reporters that he had met Nawaz in his personal capacity and he had taken a day’s leave for this purpose.
According to sources, it was decided at the meeting that the PML-N would not accept removing the former premier from the post of the party chief.
The NAB references filed against the PML-N chief were also discussed.
Besides Nawaz, his sons, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, Prime Minister Abbasi, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar attended the meeting.
Nawaz reached London from Jeddah on Sunday along with Hussain.
Nawaz is expected to return to Pakistan on November 2 and attend court proceedings on November 3.
He was earlier expected to return to Pakistan on October 23 to attend court proceedings, but those plans changed and he proceeded to Saudi Arabia.
On Thursday, an accountability court issued bailable arrest warrants against Nawaz after he failed to appear before the court in connection with three references filed by the NAB. – Agencies
