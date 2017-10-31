What about Allah Nawaz Sharif !

Watching pictures and videos showing Mian Nawaz Sharif wrapped in holy garbs, offering prayers in the House of Allah— also reading Quran in that sacred atmosphere—I couldn’t help wondering how callous a man can be— not hesitating to cheat Allah inorder to mislead the society. I was also saddened by Mian Nawaz Sharif’s state of mind. He still believes that he has done nothing to displease Allah— and that all the wealth of astronomical proportions that he has amassed has been endorsed and sanctified by Allah. Whether or not he has engaged in any deviations from law, committed any fiscal crimes or robbed the masses of their wealth, is quite another matter. The real issue is: “How can a leader of a Nation, while enjoying authority to make all kinds of decisions regarding matters of governance, can engage in person or through family in activities associated with trade and money-making?”
If Mian Nawaz Sharif regards himself a true Muslim, he should look into the practices of our Caliphs. Hazrat Umar (RA) reprimanded another companion of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Hazrat Amro Al Aas (who was then governor of Egypt and Palestine) by writing to him: “Even though you have given convincing arguments in support of your wealth, I can’t imagine that any Muslim sitting in a seat of governance can be that stinking rich. Don’t forget son of Aas that our Prophet was a have-not. If you want to stay that rich, resign from your office. Otherwise you should surrender all wealth above your requirements to the Bait ul Maal for the good of the people you are governing. The third option will be for me to order your arrest and to bring you back to Madina in chains.”
Mian Nawaz Sharif infact doesn’t need any trial to earn any exoneration. He needs an awakening. Awakening to the Dictates of our Faith. Otherwise, he may manipulate his way out of punishment from the Judiciary of Pakistan, but will not be able to escape the fires of hell.
It is easy to make fools of people. But Allah !!!
What about Allah Nawaz Sharif !
