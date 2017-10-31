Reviewing whether PSL final will be held in Karachi or not: Sethi
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Najam Sethi shared that it is currently being reviewed if the final of Pakistan Super League season three will be held in Karachi or not.
While speaking to media, Sethi remarked that discussions are being held pertaining to PSL season three. It was also advised that two playoffs of PSL should be held in Lahore, he shared.
The schedule of West Indies tour of Pakistan will be announced in coming days, PCB chairman shared on Tuesday.
When asked if India will play in under 19 tournament, Sethi replied: “I don’t know if India will play in Pakistan or not. If India doesn’t, it can forfeit the match.”
However, the tournament will for sure be held in Pakistan, he added.
On the other hand, Director Cricket Operations Haroon Rashid remarked that only Quaid-e-Azam Tournament shouldn’t be counted as domestic cricket.
Speaking about the necessity of hosting international matches and teams, he said that it would considerably reduce the financial burden from the cricket board.
“When we play with other countries in their home grounds, it meant us having to reciprocate that. However, many international players did not want to come to Pakistan. Now, that the country’s security situation has improved, we are trying that at least juniors teams come play in Pakistan,” he explained.
On October 27, reports emerged that PCB is still waiting for a final word from Cricket West Indies (CWI) on the proposed tour of Pakistan by the West Indies team for a series of three T20Is.
A source in PCB had confirmed to Geo.tv that PCB has sent the proposed itinerary and the related plans to the CWI and the board is now waiting for the final approval.
“We are hoping for a reply from them by Wednesday,” the source had remarked.
A joint statement from PCB and CWI had stated that Cricket West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Board were advancing discussions that would see the West Indies team play three T20 matches against Pakistan in Lahore in late November.
However, the statement then had said that the proposed tour will be subject to the ICC World XI team’s visit to Pakistan and affirmation of manageable security by ICC-sponsored security experts. – MD
Reviewing whether PSL final will be held in Karachi or not: Sethi
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson Najam Sethi shared that it is currently being reviewed if the final of Pakistan Super League season three will be held in Karachi or not.
While speaking to media, Sethi remarked that discussions are being held pertaining to PSL season three. It was also advised that two playoffs of PSL should be held in Lahore, he shared.
The schedule of West Indies tour of Pakistan will be announced in coming days, PCB chairman shared on Tuesday.
When asked if India will play in under 19 tournament, Sethi replied: “I don’t know if India will play in Pakistan or not. If India doesn’t, it can forfeit the match.”
However, the tournament will for sure be held in Pakistan, he added.
On the other hand, Director Cricket Operations Haroon Rashid remarked that only Quaid-e-Azam Tournament shouldn’t be counted as domestic cricket.
Speaking about the necessity of hosting international matches and teams, he said that it would considerably reduce the financial burden from the cricket board.
“When we play with other countries in their home grounds, it meant us having to reciprocate that. However, many international players did not want to come to Pakistan. Now, that the country’s security situation has improved, we are trying that at least juniors teams come play in Pakistan,” he explained.
On October 27, reports emerged that PCB is still waiting for a final word from Cricket West Indies (CWI) on the proposed tour of Pakistan by the West Indies team for a series of three T20Is.
A source in PCB had confirmed to Geo.tv that PCB has sent the proposed itinerary and the related plans to the CWI and the board is now waiting for the final approval.
“We are hoping for a reply from them by Wednesday,” the source had remarked.
A joint statement from PCB and CWI had stated that Cricket West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Board were advancing discussions that would see the West Indies team play three T20 matches against Pakistan in Lahore in late November.
However, the statement then had said that the proposed tour will be subject to the ICC World XI team’s visit to Pakistan and affirmation of manageable security by ICC-sponsored security experts. – MD