The common man desires that the references in high profile mega corruption cases now being tried in the NAB’ s courts should be decided as early as possible for which day to day proceedings need to be held. Experience of hindsight tells us that in the past no serious attempt was ever made in this connexion and due to legal nitpicking many corruption cases were dragged on endlessly for years together. At the end of the day most of these cases were shelved owing to political expediency and accused who happened to be politically very influential persons were not given their just deserts.
There was nothing wrong or extra ordinary when deciding the Panama case the apex court appointed a monitoring judge to oversee proceedings in the NAB’s court so as to ensure speedy trial and verdict within six months after the start of trial. The need for the appointment of a monitoring judge had arisen because of bitter past experience when many many years were wasted by the trial courts in the trial of corruption cases without reaching at any conclusion. The slate needs to cleaned well before the next general elections scheduled for 2018 so as to prevent the corrupt element from entering into parliament once again.
It is not understandable as to why such a hue and cry has been made by some politicians over the speedy manner in which mega corruption cases are being tried in the NAB courts. The fact of the matter is that the common man, on the contrary, appreciates the desire of the judiciary to ensure expeditious trial of corruption cases. The corrupt element can see the writing on the wall. They are guilty conscious and they fear that their game is up and sooner rather than later they are going to meet their fate and that is the precise reason they object to the speedy trial of corruption cases against them.
Day to day trial in NAB’s court is a must
