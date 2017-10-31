Shehbaz to be PM if PML-N wins 2018 polls, decide party leaders

KARACHI, October 31: The high-level huddle of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in London decided on Monday that if victorious in next year’s general elections, the party’s prime ministerial candidate will be Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
As reported in a private TV channel programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’ , according to sources, it was also decided in the meeting, chaired by PML-N President and former premier Nawaz Sharif and attended by Shehbaz and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, among others, that statements on party policy will now be given by the Sharif brothers and not their respective children – Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.
During the meeting, which lasted over three hours and was held at Nawaz’s son Hasan Nawaz’s office, Shehbaz and the prime minister attempted to convince Nawaz to avoid clashing with state institutions, especially so close to next year’s general elections.
Agreeing with the proposal, sources said Nawaz was of the opinion that one cannot be expected to stay quiet if an injustice has been meted out to them.
Moreover, Abbasi and Shehbaz have been directed to improve relations with state institutions and also place the PML-N’s grievances before them. – Agencies

