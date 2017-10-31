Sh Rasheed, Qadri discuss current political situation in the country

  • Sh Rashid, Tahirul Qadri meeting in canada

Related image

RAWALPINDI, October 31: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed met with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri in Toronto and discussed current political situation in the country.
According to Lal Haveli, Rawalpindi spokesman, both leaders also discussed about punishment for those responsible for removal of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (finality of Prophethood) clause from the oath of electoral representatives.
Sheikh Rashid and Dr Tahirul Qadri also discussed about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s references against Sharif family during the meeting. -DNA

