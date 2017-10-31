Iran lauds Pakistan Army’s contribution for peace

  • Iranian Envoy meets COAS

Image result for Iran lauds Pakistan Army's contribution for peace

RAWALPINDI: Iran on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions to peace and stability in the region.
Iran’s ambassador Mehdi Honardoost called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters and discussed regional security matters.
During the meeting, the envoy lauded Pakistan’s gains against terrorism and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Iranian envoy and COAS also deliberated on Pak-Iran border management, visits and exchanges in defence realm during their meeting. Earlier in October this year, Pakistan and Iran had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster improved border security management. – Agencies

News In Pictures

Accountability Court orders to freeze Hassan, Hussain’s shares in six companies
London game plan obvious, Nawaz desperate for NRO: Imran
Nation not individuals to decide minus, plus formulas: Nawaz
Iran lauds Pakistan Army’s contribution for peace
Sh Rasheed, Qadri discuss current political situation in the country
Shehbaz to be PM if PML-N wins 2018 polls, decide party leaders
Reviewing whether PSL final will be held in Karachi or not: Sethi
Pervez Khattak directs to recruit all such employees selected by NTS or other such forums
Suicide bomber attacks Kabul’s diplomatic zone, five dead
Court orders bailable arrest warrants for Ishaq Dar after no-show
PML-N London huddle: PM refutes rumours of Shehbaz replacing Nawaz as Chief
COAS lauds sacrifices of Mujahid Force while serving on LoC

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved