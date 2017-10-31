Iran lauds Pakistan Army’s contribution for peace

RAWALPINDI: Iran on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions to peace and stability in the region.
Iran’s ambassador Mehdi Honardoost called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters and discussed regional security matters.
During the meeting, the envoy lauded Pakistan’s gains against terrorism and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Iranian envoy and COAS also deliberated on Pak-Iran border management, visits and exchanges in defence realm during their meeting. Earlier in October this year, Pakistan and Iran had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster improved border security management. – Agencies
