Nation not individuals to decide minus, plus formulas: Nawaz

LONDON, October 31: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif, weighing in on the debate surrounding the minus-Nawaz formula for PML-N, remarked that it is the decision of the nation and not individuals.
While speaking to the media on Tuesday, he remarked that “nation has the say on the decisions surrounding minus and plus formulas.”
He added, “individuals cannot take such decisions on their own.”
Rumours are rife pertaining to ‘minus-Nawaz’ formula for the ruling PML-N. However, party leaders have time and again claimed that this formula is unacceptable.
Earlier in the day, Punjab Law Minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the party will not accept the ‘minus-Nawaz’ formula. While speaking on Geo News’ Programme Geo Pakistan, he remarked: “We will not accept the minus-Nawaz formula; this was firmly our stance and shall remain to be so.”-Agencies

