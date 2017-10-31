London game plan obvious, Nawaz desperate for NRO: Imran

  • Khan to address series of public meetings in November

ISLAMABAD, October 31: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the “London game plan” has become obvious now as it seems former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is desperate for another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)-like deal.
The PTI chief, in a series of tweets, said that the former prime minister still wants to retain control of the party and use it to malign the National Accountability Bureau.
Imran alleged that the Nawaz will pressurise the judiciary and military for another NRO.
“He is desperate for NRO to avoid conviction on money laundering and save his Rs300 billion stashed abroad from being frozen,” tweeted Imran.
Imran further said that Nawaz Sharif has no concern how much damage he does to the nation ‘to save his ill-gotten Rs300 billion stashed outside Pakistan’.
The PTI chief didn’t spare Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as well, saying that the premier is reducing Pakistan to a “banana republic”.
Imran also accused Abbasi of defending Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Meanwhile, Imran Khan has decided to hold a string of public meetings in Punjab and Sindh during the month of November for political show in connection with 2018 general elections.
According to media reports, PTI Chairman will address public gathering in Bahawalpur on November 2, Kot Addu at Nov 3, Khanewal at Nov 4, Ghotki at Nov 5, Obaro at Nov 6, Taunsa Sharif at Nov 11 and Gujranwala at Nov 19.-Agencies/Online

