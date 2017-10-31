Accountability Court orders to freeze Hassan, Hussain’s shares in six companies
ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Tuesday has ordered to freeze Hassan and Hussain Nawaz’s shares in six companies.
Hearing a case against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons, the court on Tuesday ordered Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to freeze Hassan and Hussain’s shares in six companies.
On Tuesday, a NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi submitted report pertaining to Hassan and Hussain’s shares in six companies.
The case was adjourned till November 14.
Non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued for Hassan and Hussain earlier this month for failing to appear before the court.
Last month, NAB filed four corruption references against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar with the accountability court.
The references were prepared in light of the July 28 judgement of the Supreme Court in the Panamagate case.-Agencies
