Had we kept a balance in our relations with Moscow and Washington,had we not adopted a foreign policy of blind allegiance to the US, since 1947 when Pakistan emerged as a free country on the world map there would have been a different story to tell today.We should not have placed our eggs in one basket.In order to appease a country located far away we annoyed our next door neighbour.Small wonder Moscow took its revenge from us by colluding with India and Bangladesh as a result of which we lost half of our country in 1971.
Ground realities stand changed today.Washington now wants to dismember China and it has chosen New Delhi as its front state for the achievement of its nefarious design against China.It no longer needs us and that is the precise reason why it is cold shouldering us.Must we also not change our gear in the changed circumstances?Is it not essential that we forge a close partnership with Beijing,Ankara,Tehran and Moscow?We enjoy cordial relations with China,Turkey and Iran already.All we have to do is to cement our ties with them further.We have to mend our fences with Moscow and take steps to restore its shattered confidence in us due to our blind allegiance to Washington.There is a need for the creation of a bloc among these four countries.Today we certainly badly miss a foreign minister of the calibre of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.
One wonders if the present rulers could annoy Washington by trying to form a bloc of five countries referred to above for the simple reason that most of them whether they are in the government or in the opposition have invested heavily in the West.They are afraid that should they incur the enmity of Washington their bank balances in the west might be frozen and their property seized.
Change your foreign policy
