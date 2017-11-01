Mufti Qavi sent to jail on judicial remand in Qandeel murder case
MULTAN, November 1: A judicial magistrate in Multan on Wednesday sent cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi to jail on judicial remand in connection with the Qandeel Baloch murder case.
During Wednesday’s hearing of the case in the court of Judicial Magistrate Pervaiz Khan, the judge agreed to send Mufti Qavi to jail on judicial remand as his two-day physical remand expired on Wednesday.
The police informed the court that they had completed their investigation and did not need to question the cleric any further.
The Investigation Officer was ordered to submit further details of the case to the court in the next hearing of the case on Nov 7.
During the last hearing of the case, Qavi maintained that he had not done anything wrong or illegal, whereas Qandeel’s father Muhammad Azeem told the magistrate that his daughter had been murdered at the behest of the cleric.
Meanwhile Mufti Abdul Qavi has informed the police of his ties with the person who drove the murder suspects and the owner of the house where the social media star lived.
According to police, Qavi, who has been in custody for investigation for 13 days, told officials that the owner and driver of the vehicle which brought Qandeel’s murder suspects – her brother Waseem and cousin Haq Nawaz – from DG Khan to Multan and then brought them back is his cousin: Abdul Basit. Basit is a suspect in the case and out on bail.
Moreover, Qavi, according to a senior police official, told police during investigation that the house in Multan’s Muzaffarabad locality where Qandeel resided was owned by a close associate of his – Mohammad Nawaz.
It was through Nawaz that Qavi attempted to strike a deal with Qandeel’s parents to drop his name from the murder case, it has been learnt. -Sabah
