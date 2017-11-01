U.S trying to cover up its defeat by blaming Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Image result for U.S trying to cover up its defeat by blaming Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, November 1: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday spoke on the floor of the country’s Senate calling out the failure of the United States policy in neighbouring Afghanistan.
Asif told lawmakers that the US policy for South Asia was actually targeted for Afghanistan.
“The US generals who faced defeat in Afghanistan in the last 15 years have formed the structure for the policy for this region,” Asif remarked.
“No objective policy can be formed when it is baggage [of defeat].”
Asif said that he presented his opinion both during his visit to the United States and Tillerson’s recent visit to Pakistan.
The foreign minister stressed that when the US holds Pakistan responsible, it, in fact, tries to brush its own defeat under the carpet.
He spoke on protecting Pakistan’s interests on international forums and having the country’s policy cater to national interests.
“We will strongly protect our interests on international forums and vis-à-vis our relations with the US.”
“The foreign policy is being evolved through a consultation process through discussion in the Senate, the National Assembly, and the National Security Committee,” he remarked.
He stressed that the foreign policy’s ‘sole charge’ doesn’t lie with one institution.
Asif assured the House that any issues in the foreign policy will be addressed and based on the discussions in the country’s legislative assemblies.
“No foreign power will be involved in shaping the country’s foreign policy,” he said.
“Pakistan’s integrity, solidarity, and economic interests will be foremost when forming the country’s foreign policy.”-Agencies

News In Pictures

Accountability court summons Dar’s sons today
Forces recover arms, arrest 16 terrorists: ISPR
NAB pursuing double standard in his and Sharif family’s matters: Sharjeel Memon
NAB summons Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain & Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi
Returning to Pakistan to appear before NAB courts: Nawaz
NAB officials to meet Nawaz at airport upon return
U.S trying to cover up its defeat by blaming Pakistan: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul’s diplomatic area
Mufti Qavi sent to jail on judicial remand in Qandeel murder case
Coaching Pak team ‘pleasant experience’, says Mickey Arthur
India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
Pakistan has dismantled many terror groups: Maleeha

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved