NAB officials to meet Nawaz at airport upon return
ISLAMABAD, November 1: A team of the National Accountability Burea (NAB) will meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his arrival to Pakistan, sources reported.
A 10-member NAB team will ensure implementation of the court’s summons order, sources say.
A NAB team, which includes members of NAB Rawalpindi and Lahore, will be allowed access to the plane that will carry Nawaz back home from London, according to a letter written by NAB’s chief security officer to the administration of the Benazir International Airport.
The letter further states that an accountability court had issued Nawaz’s bailable arrest warrants on October 26, and directed relevant authorities to present the former premier before the court.
Answering a question, earlier on October 30, regarding his return to Pakistan from London, Nawaz said he would return to Pakistan on November 2 to appear before the accountability court.
The statement by the former premier came following a high-level Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) meeting, in which the party’s leadership reaffirmed its support for Nawaz and said a ‘minus-Nawaz formula’ is not acceptable.-Agencies
