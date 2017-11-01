Returning to Pakistan to appear before NAB courts: Nawaz
LONDON, November 1: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he’s returning to Pakistan to appear before the NAB courts at a time when his wife Kulsoom Nawaz needs him by her side the most. The former premier gave an exclusive interview to a private TV Channel , after bringing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to the Harley Street clinic for her second chemotherapy session. He declared that he was ready to face any court and didn’t shy away from facing the Whatsapp JIT and the Supreme Court bench that, shockingly, made references to ‘Sicilian Mafia’ and ‘Godfather’.
Nawaz Sharif said that it was his duty as a husband and companion of over 40 years to be by her side while she is undergoing treatment for throat cancer until she is fully well and recovered; but in respect of Pakistan’s judicial system he was appearing before the courts, despite knowing well, that the accountability process is a political sham aimed at executing further revenge, not justice.
Nawaz Sharif shared, that doctors have told him that he should stay by his wife’s side and give her as much time as possible; as she needs attention and care while undergoing treatment for a serious cancer ailment.
“My personal family issues on one side, I am going to Pakistan to appear before the NAB court on 3rd November,” said Sharif.
Responding to a question, Nawaz Sharif said it was not for the first time that he and his family have been dragged through the courts.
“We have faced sham trials before but never ran away and face accountability time and time again, we faced with valor the Whatsapp JIT, we have faced with courage the Supreme Court bench that called us Sicilian Mafia and Godfather,” said Nawaz Sharif, who remains defiant and continues to stress that he was not given a fair trial by the five Supreme Court judges.
He said, the fact that he was ousted on the basis of an Iqama (work permit) and not Panama demonstrated that the JIT failed to find anything against him and also that there was nothing in the Panama case which could be linked to him to pave his ouster.
Nawaz Sharif made it clear that he never liked his disqualification decision by the Supreme Court but acted upon the court orders and surrendered before the law of Pakistan, without resorting to using a delaying tactic or running away from the courts under any pretext.
The whole world knows that legal and constitutional rules and precedents were trampled upon and violated to oust him in order to disqualify him, in a hurry and in urgency.
“What’s the scandal that I have been involved in? What’s the issue? What’s the charge sheet against me? What is the case of assets beyond means against me? What’s this whole drama in the name of accountability? Is this NICL scandal? Is this NACTA scandal? Is this the Hajj scandal? Or is this IPP scandal?”-Agencies
