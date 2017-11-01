NAB pursuing double standard in his and Sharif family’s matters: Sharjeel Memon
KARACHI, November 1: Former Sindh Information minister and Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB)is pursuing dual standards in his and Sharif family matters.
He said this while addressing Sindh Assembly session on Wednesday When NA B arrested him he told them that he has been granted bail but they paid no heed to his plea.
He while addressing Chairman NAB who was present in the session said why a double standard is being adopted in his and Sharif family matter?
Talking about Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif son-in-law Captain Safdar arrival at Islamabad international airport and presence of NAB officials at that time he said NAB officials had come at run way to arrest him but in captain Safdar case airport officials’ didn’t allow NAB officials to enter even into airport .
The behavior of NAB in his case remained biased while double standard was adopted while putting name in Exit Control List (ECL), he added.
He while questioning NAB chief said under what law his name was put in the ECL when he was not in the country besides requesting NAB to investigate the matter of pl acing his name in the ECL.-Online
