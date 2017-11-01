ISLAMABAD, November 1: The army said Wednesday that the security Forces conducted Intelligence-based operations in various parts of the South Wazirstan Agency and recovered a large amount of arms, ammunition, IEDs and explosive. Also in Punjab the Pakistan Rangers Punjab with Punjab Police and Intelligence Agencies conducted IBOs, patrolling and snap checking in DG Khan, Attock, Islamabad and Lahore, the ISPR said.
A total of 16 terrorists, facilitators and smugglers were apprehended and number of weapons and ammunition of different calibers including AK-47 & 7 mm, 4.5 kg explosives, 100 × Detonators, 200 metres detonating cord and narcotics were recovered. -DNA
Forces recover arms, arrest 16 terrorists: ISPR
