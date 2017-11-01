Accountability court summons Dar’s sons today

ISLAMABAD, November 1: Hearing a corruption case against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the accountability court has summoned the minister’s sons to appear in court on Thursday.
According to details, the summons was received by Dar’s sons, Ali Mustafa and Mujtaba Husnain, in Dubai following which they travelled to London. The minister is also reportedly in London but is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Dar’s son, Ali, is married to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Asma.
It may be noted that at the last hearing against Dar on October 30, Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir had issued bailable warrants for the minister after he did not appear in court.
The minister is accused by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of possessing assets which are disproportionate to his declared sources of income. The finance minister, a close associate of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, left for a conference in Tajikistan on October 27 and reportedly then travelled to Jeddah where he fell ill. From there he went to London where his medical tests had to be performed, the court was informed.
Moreover, NAB officials claimed today that Dar’s guarantor, Ahmed Ali Quddusi, is not available on the address given to the court. They said, according to sources, that the guarantor has not even submitted his telephone number to the court.
However, Quddusi, talking to media, claimed he had given his contact details to the court and is yet to be approached by NAB. At the last hearing, the court had ordered that a notice be sent to Dar’s guarantor to ensure his presence at the next hearing.
The court is also expected to take up tomorrow NAB’s plea to freeze Dar’s assets. The bureau froze the assets after its chairman ordered to do so on October 18 but it needs the court’s endorsement as according to NAB laws, the order is only valid for 15 days.
NAB is seeking the freezing of Dar’s six bank, properties and vehicles in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates as well as investments in both countries.
NAB has listed the properties and assets of Dar as follows: A house in Gulberg, Lahore, a two-kanal plot in Parliamentarians Enclave, Islamabad, a two-kanal plot with Ayaz Builders (Pvt) Ltd, a plot in Senate Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad, a two kanal and 19 marla plot in the name of Mrs Tabassum Dar, three plots in Alflah Housing Society, Lahore owned by Dar, his wife and son Ali Mustafa Dar and six acres in Mouza Milot owned by him and his wife.
In the list of foreign properties and assets, the NAB mentioned a flat in Emirates Hills Dubai, owned by Dar, an apartment in Palm Jumairah Dubai, a 2003 Bentley Arnage car, a 2006 Mercedez, two sets of shares/investment in Baraq Holdings (Pvt) Ltd and shares/investments in Al-Nahayan owned by Ishaq Dar.
The list of cars in Pakistan include a 2004 Land Cruiser owned by Mrs Dar, a 1999 Land Cruiser, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, a 1998 Mercedez Benz, a 2008 Mercedez and a 2014 Land Cruiser. Moreover, Dar and his wife have made an investment of Rs3,453,060 in Hajveri Holdings (Pvt) Ltd and Rs2,700 shares by in Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd.
NAB, in its application, has informed the court of serious apprehensions that the accused, his dependents/benamidars might dispose of, alienate, sell, create charge or change the status of the properties/investments. -DNA
