NONE OF MIAN NAWAZ SHARIF’S APPOINTEES HAS MET HIS EXPECTATIONS SO FAR-BARRING CHAUDHRY QAMAR UZ ZAMAN

It is too early to judge the new NAB chairman Justice ( r ) Javaid Iqbal’s intentions and performance. There is a widespread fear (and perception) that Justice ( r) Iqbal being an appointee of the same ‘ruling mafia’ could be either an extension of the ex-chairman Qamar uz Zaman, or the same ‘medicine’ in a new capsule. As per this perception (or fear) the possibility of the NAB going through just the motions of accountability (in order to hoodwink the people) cannot be ruled out.
Meaning thereby that real accountability will remain a dream, and the ruling mafia will be indirectly provided secret and safe exit.
This perception has gained strength from the manner in which Mian Nawaz Sharif has been given royal welcome at the Islamabad Airport. This kind of WELCOME is awarded only to National Heroes or visiting monarchs.
One wonders what Sharjeel Memon should be feeling after having watched Pakistan’s most high-profile ACCUSED being received in such a regal way. The resolution passed by the Sind Assembly in this context has already accused the NAB of having one Law & Face in Sind and quite another in Punjab.
But as I have said it is too early to judge the real character of Justice ( r ) Javaid Iqbal. He could still turn out to be as different a man as General Bajwa and Justice Saqib Nisar turned out to be in the eyes of Mian Nawaz Sharif. They are under fire from the ex-Prime Minister who appointed them. Justice ( r ) Javaid Iqbal could soon meet the same fate.
