Stamps issued to commemorate Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph
KARACHI: Pakistan Post has issued a commemorative Champions Trophy postage stamp and souvenir sheet in remembrance of Pakistan’s historic win over India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.
Per Pakistan Post senior post master treasury Tariq Awan, 300,000 stamps and 50,000 souvenir sheets have been made available on all the major post offices of Pakistan.
Despite the announcement, the said collection hadn’t yet been made available for sale, leaving stamp collectors disappointed.
One such folk was former national commissioner Mohammad Ali Jahangir, who rushed to a post office to add to his invaluable assortment, only to be told to try his luck the next day.
“As soon as I heard about these stamps I came here to add to my collection, but then I was told that they will be issued tomorrow so I will come back again,” he said.
Jahangir, whose collection has entries from as early as 1947, further revealed that he also owns a copy of stamp that was issued to commemorate Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup win under the captaincy of the great Imran Khan.
While he was appreciative of the new issuance, he feels the stamps’ Rs30 and souvenir sheet’s Rs50 price is a bit on the expensive side.
“Pakistan post should issue more stamps and souvenir sheets and also bring down the price so that every citizen can buy them easily,” he suggested. – Agencies
