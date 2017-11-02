Women cricket: Pakistan suffer 7-wicket defeat at hands of NZ

Image result for Women cricket: Pakistan suffer 7-wicket defeat at hands of NZ

Pakistan women’s team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand women’s team at Sharjah, UAE, on Thursday, as the visitors bagged an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Pakistan, after opting to bat first in the second match of the ICC Women’s Championship, were able to muster up only 147 all-out in 49.1 overs courtesy some great bowling by New Zealand.
Nahida Khan was the top-scorer for Pakistan with 39 off 76 balls courtesy two fours, while captain Bismah Maroof scored 36 off 62 balls.
For New Zealand, Amelia Kerr bagged three wickets in her 10 overs, while Hannah Rowe and Leigh Kasperek bagged two wickets apiece.
In their reply, New Zealand comfortably chased the 148-run target in 24 overs, courtesy first ODI centurion Sophie Devine’s 62 off 48 balls.
The opening batswoman for New Zealand hit eight boundaries.
New Zealand were also helped by Suzie Bates’ 33 off 42 balls and Amy Satterthwaite’s 25 off 34 balls.
For Pakistan, in the bowling department, Javeria Khan accounted for two batswomen in three overs, giving away just six runs.
Earlier, in the first ODI, Pakistan gave a New Zealand a run for their money as they failed to reach the target just by eight runs.
Both teams will now take on each other in the third ODI at Sharjah on November 5. – Agencies

