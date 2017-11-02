Zardari used to summon Sindh PPP’ ministers as well as mandarins quite frequently to Dubai for holding meetings. No body knows who incurred expenditure on their air fare as well as on their boarding and lodging in Dubai which is a fairly expensive city and only the filthy rich can afford to visit it.
Taking a leaf from his book,now Nawaz Sharif too has started summoning ministers of his party to London. Can’t he fly to Islamabad for the purpose instead of calling them over to world’ s costliest city,on whose expenditure,God knows.
If the PML( N) chief’ s hands are clean he needn’t take the trouble of requesting his friends among the foreign rulers to help him getting off the hook. He should boldly face the courts . The more he tried to delay and obstruct the court proceedings by his frequent absence on the dates fixed for trial the more suspect he would become in the eyes of public.
POSTSCRIPT: Thanks God, after a long time the PCB selectors have been able to cobble up very good ODI and twenty20 teams for the country. Not only we have quality upcoming very young batsmen at our disposal now ,we have a number of very good young pacemen to chose from. The same goes for spinners. Meanwhile the campaign for hunting cricket talent must go on.
Favourite foreign capitals of our politicians
