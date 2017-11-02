Won’t take dictation on minus one formula: Nawaz Sharif

  • Nawaz returns to Pakistan will appear in court today

ISLAMABAD, November 2: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to the country Thursday morning to appear before an anti-corruption court on Friday.
The Accountability Court in Islamabad, which is hearing corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif and his children, last week issued a bailable arrest warrant for him after he failed to appear.
The court had also ordered him to appear on Nov. 3. The judge is expected to formally indict the former prime minister, lawyers say.
Meanwhile, Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said his party will not take dictation on the ‘minus formula’, sources reported.
“We didn’t choose the policy of conflict but were then dragged into a conflict. However, we will not take any dictation on the minus formula now,” he said during a party meeting at the Punjab House after he flew back from London.
The ousted prime minister advised his party leaders to refrain from giving emotional reactions and told them it was time to take a principled stance.
“If we stand for our principles, no one will be able to break us. The decision party take will have to be followed by every worker including myself,” Nawaz said.
The high-level meeting of Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) was attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal and many other leaders of the party.
Earlier during the day, Nawaz reached Islamabad from London when he was received by Khawaja Saad Rafique, Mushahidullah Khan, Pervez Rashid, Asif Kirmani and many others.
The former premier has to appear before the accountability court in a NAB reference case filed against him, his daughter and son-in-law. The court had earlier issued non-bailable warrant against Nawaz for having failed to appear in two hearings.-DNA/Agencies

