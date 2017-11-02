Court approves NAB request to freeze Dar’s assets

ISLAMABAD, November 2: The accountability court on Thursday approved an earlier request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to freeze the assets of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
A request by Dar to spend Rs0.6 million monthly from the accounts for personal expenses was also rejected by the court.
All accounts belonging to Dar, except those operated by accountant general revenue, will be frozen after the court order.
The accountability court hearing a corruption case against Dar also ordered eearlier on Thursday that the bailable warrants against the minister would continue as he did not appear in court today. As Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed proceedings in the assets reference case, neither Dar nor his lead counsel, Khawaja Harris, was present in court.
The minister was represented by secondary counsel Ayesha Hamid.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team, as well as four witnesses – all officials of various private banks – were present in court.
Dar’s counsel submitted the minister’s medical certificate in court and sought an exemption from appearance today. The minister’s guarantor informed the court that Dar is in London for medical treatment.
After NAB Prosecutor Imran Shafique opposed the request and sought non-bailable arrest warrants, the court reserved its decision on the plea.
The court later ruled against the exemption request, but did not issue non-bailable warrants and instead ordered that the bailable warrants, issued at the last hearing, would remain in effect.
Dar’s counsel informed the court that the minister’s detailed examination will be conducted on Friday after which his return date will be finalised.
The hearing was then adjourned until November 8.
During the hearing, NAB also submitted details of Dar’s assets to the court. – Agencies
