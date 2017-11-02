Myth of Indian democracy is fully exposed to the world: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, November 2: Pakistan says the myth of Indian democracy is fully exposed to the world in the wake of ever rising human rights violations and hate crimes against minorities in that country.
This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal while responding to queries during weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.
The spokesperson said the religious intolerance and extremism in India is no secret to the world as is evident from the reports by the international human rights organizations and media.
He said Indian atrocities continue in Occupied Kashmir in complete disregard of international covenants and in violation of United Nations resolutions on the issue.
He said Pakistan has always welcomed any efforts and offers for solution of the Kashmir dispute and believes the dispute can be solved by implementing the UN resolutions on the issue.
To a question, Dr Faisal said Pakistan’s Foreign Policy is guided by a vision of peaceful and friendly neighborhood and it believes in immense power with an absolute sense of responsibility.
He said Pakistan is not concerned about others relations or alliances unless they are meant and directed towards it.
Responding to a question about Afghanistan, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan has always stressed for an Afghan led peace initiative for peace and stability in the region. – Sabah

