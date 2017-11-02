Top military brass review geo-strategic security environment
Corps Commanders Conference
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presiding over the Corp Commanders’ Conference at GHQ on Thursday.- DNA
RAWALPINDI, November 2: Top-level military officials in a Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters took stock of the geo-strategic security environment, with a special focus on recent interactions with Afghan and United States authorities, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 205th conference in which the internal security situation, progress on ongoing counter-terrorism operations and the army’s projections for achieving enduring peace and stability were discussed, an ISPR handout said.
“The forum concluded that [the] security apparatus shall continue to perform its role in line with national interest,” ISPR said.
Quoting the COAS, the press release said that while operations gains are being “consolidated through support to the government for [the] development prong in [the] socio-economic domain, there will be enhanced focus on similar socio-economic development efforts in Balochistan.”
The forum also deliberated upon various internal functions and professional aspects, including special welfare measures for families of martyred soldiers, ISPR said.-Agencies
