Imran lambasts Nawaz for asking why was he ousted

  • Says he is attacking the courts to hide his corruption

Chairman PTI Imran Khan waving before addressing a public gathering in Dhurkot on Thursday. – DNA

BAHAWALPUR, November 2: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday once again criticised Nawaz Sharif for asking why was he ousted.
Addressing a rally in Uch Sharif, Khan said the Supreme Court gave complete chance to Nawaz Sharif [to clarify] as to how were Rs300 billion he earned were sent abroad.
“Nawaz Sharif lied and failed to present a single document as evidence,” he said. “When the JIT was formed, even then no evidence was provided to substantiate their claims.”
The PTI chief questioned PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as to why was a criminal being given protocol.
“What message is being conveyed? Does this mean one should not steal small things and go for bigger ones?” he questioned, lamenting that prisons in the country are overcrowded with poor people involved in petty crimes.
“The one who took away Rs300 billion asks why was he ousted,” Khan took a jibe at Nawaz. “You are attacking the courts to hide your corruption.”-Agencies

News In Pictures

Imran lambasts Nawaz for asking why was he ousted
Top military brass review geo-strategic security environment
Myth of Indian democracy is fully exposed to the world: Pakistan
Court approves NAB request to freeze Dar’s assets
IHC to hear Nawaz’s petition to club accountability references
NBP President agrees to become approver against Ishaq Dar
Won’t take dictation on minus one formula: Nawaz Sharif
Women cricket: Pakistan suffer 7-wicket defeat at hands of NZ
Stamps issued to commemorate Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph
Sarfraz rejects Chandimal’s ‘witchcraft’ claim says Test series lost due to ‘poor batting’
Government plans to put 30000 Tube Wells in Balochistan on Solar
Trump will tell Asia that world ‘running out of time’ on North Korea: White House

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved