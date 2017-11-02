Imran lambasts Nawaz for asking why was he ousted

Says he is attacking the courts to hide his corruption
Chairman PTI Imran Khan waving before addressing a public gathering in Dhurkot on Thursday. – DNA
BAHAWALPUR, November 2: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday once again criticised Nawaz Sharif for asking why was he ousted.
Addressing a rally in Uch Sharif, Khan said the Supreme Court gave complete chance to Nawaz Sharif [to clarify] as to how were Rs300 billion he earned were sent abroad.
“Nawaz Sharif lied and failed to present a single document as evidence,” he said. “When the JIT was formed, even then no evidence was provided to substantiate their claims.”
The PTI chief questioned PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as to why was a criminal being given protocol.
“What message is being conveyed? Does this mean one should not steal small things and go for bigger ones?” he questioned, lamenting that prisons in the country are overcrowded with poor people involved in petty crimes.
“The one who took away Rs300 billion asks why was he ousted,” Khan took a jibe at Nawaz. “You are attacking the courts to hide your corruption.”-Agencies
