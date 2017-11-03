One can say from experience of hindsight that the traffic police of the federal capital is good for nothing. Not only has it failed miserably to control overspeeding which is taking a number of lives daily as a result of road accidents, it has also been not able to make the motorcyclists wear helmets. The traffic police is non- existent on many roads of Islamabad, particularly , the Kashmir Highway. Even if is seen sometime, traffic offences are committed right under its nose while it looks the other way.
There are traffic jams more often than not when there is a movement of a VVIP from Islamabad to the airport and vice versa because the traffic police blocs the general traffic apparently for security reasons thus putting the commuters to a lot of inconvenience. Why can’t the VVIPs be flown through helicopter from the airport to the federal capital and back if they don’t want to rub their shoulders with the common man and don’t want to drive on the roads like the common man of the country?Till how long would the nation be asked to put up with the VVIP culture?
It has also been noted that there are breakdowns galore of the vehicles on the government roads as a result of which traffic is held up resulting into traffic jams for hours. This reflects poorly on the performance of those police authorities who are responsible for issuing fitness certificates to the vehicles after a specified period when they are supposed to physically inspect the conditions of vehicles. It means that the fitness certificates are being issued in a very casual manner without proper inspection of the various essential parts of the vehicles .
The traffic police needs to set its house in order before it is too late.
Where is Islamabad’s traffic police?
