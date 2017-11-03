Almighty Allah will not forgive Wajid Zia for dubbing me Liar Capt (R) Safdar
ISLAMABAD, November 3: MNA Captain (Retd) Safdar has said that Almighty Allah will not forgive head of the Panama JIT Wajid Zia for dubbing him as liar, saying that he was custodian of a shire and Allah will hear to his pleas soon.
Talking to media after attending the hearing of NAB cases at accountability court Safder said that Nawaz Sharif put the country on the path of progress and it was evident PML-N would win 2018 elections.
He added that CPEC had become pat of Pakistan’s destiny, but attempts were being made to stop this project too. However, he added, the project cannot be stopped now.Harshly criticizing the head of Panama JIT Wajid Zia, Safder said that he had termed him a liar in his report for which God will not forgive him.-Sabah
