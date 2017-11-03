Nawaz was ‘pleasing someone’ when he refused meeting with Zardari, PPP hits back

ISLAMABAD, November 3: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah said on Friday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should remember the day he refused a meeting with PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari. Speaking in reaction to Nawaz’s comments today that Zardari is assailing him to please someone, Shah said at that point [when Nawaz refused meeting] Nawaz also wanted to please someone. “Mian sahib should say who he was trying to please then,” said the opposition leader in the National Assembly.
Shah asserted that it is Nawaz, not democracy, that is in trouble today.
He added that Nawaz should stop democracy from being in danger, suggesting that, “Nawaz shouldn’t put the burden of his difficulties on democracy”.
Shah said he repeatedly advised Nawaz to take the Parliament into confidence, adding that, he saved Nawaz once to save democracy but won’t do it again.
“What goes around comes around,” he said addressing the former prime minister.
Later, in a statement, a PPP spokesperson said they are not trying to please anyone but trying to save themselves from Nawaz’s betrayal.
“PPP always held Nawaz’s hand for [the sake of] democracy. During Musharraf’s tenure, Zardari suffered in jail for cases lodged by Nawaz,” the statement added.
It also blamed Nawaz for betraying PPP by becoming a party in the Memogate case.
Earlier today, the former prime minister said Zardari is talking against him “to please someone”.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president was talking informally to journalists present at the accountability court trying him on corruption charges.
The PPP and PML-N appear to be at loggerheads regarding the ongoing political situation in the country. – Agencies

