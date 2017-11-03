Accountability Court adjourns Sharif hearing till 7th Nov
ISLAMABAD, November 3: The accountability court has adjourned the hearing of corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family till 7th November, as it had not received Thursday’s order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
Yesterday, Islamabad High Court had directed the accountability court to re-hear Nawaz’s plea seeking to merge the three references against him.
While speaking to journalists informally before the hearing began, Nawaz said Pakistan Peoples Party’s Asif Ali Zardari is speaking
against him ‘to please someone.’
Regarding today’s anniversary of General Musharraf (retd) ’emergency’ which was imposed 10 years ago today, Nawaz said, “I’m getting punished for bringing peace in Karachi and improving the economic conditions of the country.”
Today morning, Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif , daughter of Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt. Muhammad Safdar (retd) had appeared before the Accountability Court .
Large amount of supporters were waiting outside the Accountability Court and when Nawaz Sharif reached they stopped the car to show their support but soon the way was cleared by security forces.
Nawaz was absent in several previous hearings as he was in London with his wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma in London.
After being indicted in Avenfield properties and Azizia Steel Mills reference on Oct 19 and Flagship reference on Oct 20 this would be Nawaz Sharif ‘s first appearance in the Accountability Court .
On October 26, the court had issued bailable warrants for Nawaz’s arrest.-Agencies
