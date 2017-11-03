UK HC meets Gen Bajwa: Pakistan’s efforts for peace, stability in the region are appreciable: UK Envoy
Thomas Drew, British HC meeting COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, November 3: : British High Commissioner Thomas Drew has acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region .
These remarks were expressed by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew who called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Friday.
According to a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army’s media wing, the two discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security in the meeting.
Earlier, on September 22 and August 3, Drew called on the COAS at the General Headquarters.
Matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed in those meetings as well, according to the army. Earlier this week, Drew traveled to Afghanistan where he met the senior political leadership, including President
Ashraf Ghani, as well as officials of the US-led Resolute Support Mission. The high commissioner’s official Twitter account described his meeting with Ghani as being “about constructive engagement between” the two countries.-Agencies
