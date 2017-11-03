Aitzaz Ahsan, Rehman Malik strongly criticise Nawaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, November 3: leader Senator Aitzaz Ahsan has strongly criticized former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and asked him to explain to whom Asif Zardari is pleasing.
While commenting on the statement of PML(N)’s chief Mian Nawaz Sharif he said that it is difficult to sit along with Nawaz Sharif. Actually Nawaz is in problem and there is no danger to democracy.
PPP leader Rehman Malik has recalled that Mian Nawaz should remember Asif Ali Zardari when he was in problem. He questioned Mian Sahib at whom directive he had gone to the Supreme Court in a black coat.
Reacting on the statement of Nawaz Sharif, Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said that there are also their governments in provinces and are saying that a conspiracy is being hatched against them. He added Nawaz Sharif sees evildoers behind every curtain. He repeatedly said that Nawaz Sharif is playing shadow boxing. He recalled that Nawaz Sharif in connivance with Aslam Beg hatched a conspiracy against the Benazir Government and sentenced her by pressurizing judges and played part to disqualify Yousuf Raza Gilani. He damaged democracy in cooperation with Army, Judiciary and establishment. He said whose past is full of blots how can he talk about another era of the past. – Agencies
