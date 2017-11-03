No NRO, Zardari’s attacks only to please someone: Nawaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD, November 3: : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that there is no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) [deal] happening between him and anyone else.
He added that the previous NROs were undertaken between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the corruption hearing against him today, Nawaz said he supports an independent and strong judiciary but not one that favours dictators and ‘doctrines of necessity’.
In response to a question, he supported Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea to the Supreme Judicial Council to conduct his open trial after a complaint was filed against him, saying “the time has come for open trials [for everyone] now”.
Answering another question, Nawaz said he has been hearing of a ‘technocrat setup’ for 70 years, adding that “it can be someone’s wish but it is not going to happen”.
Earlier, Nawaz also said PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari is talking against him “to please someone”.
The PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) appear to be at loggerheads regarding the ongoing political situation in the country.-Agencies
