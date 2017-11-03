Parliament facilitating crooks who looted the nation: Imran Khan
Chairman PTI Imran Khan responding to the slogans of his supporters in a public gathering in Kot Addu on Friday.
KOT ADDU, November 3: PTI chief Imran Khan said on Friday that the country’s parliament was facilitating crooks who stole billions from the nation and laundered that money abroad.
Addressing a huge gathering of PTI workers and supporters at Kot Addu, Imran slammed the Sharifs for allegedly committing corruption and destroying institutions.
“If our rulers get mildly sick, they travel abroad to seek treatment,” he said. “Why haven’t they built a hospital of international standards in Pakistan since the past 30 years?” he asked.
Imran said that the corrupt mafia in Pakistan was hindering the path of the common man in the country in order to ensure that their pockets kept filling.
He criticised the parliament for passing a law that ensured that Nawaz Sharif, after being disqualified, could head PML-N legally.
Khan blasted Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, accusing him being biased in favour of Nawaz Sharif.”We sent a reference against Nawaz Sharif to Ayaz Sadiq that he rejected,” said Imran. “If genuine democracy in the country existed, the Speaker would have summoned him to give a response,” he added.
The PTI chief lamented how in Pakistan, votes were obtained either in the name of Islam or via the slogan ‘Roti, kapra aur makaan”.
Imran vowed to improve government schools in Punjab if PTI came to power after elections 2018. He spoke highly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and said that it was a non-political force.
“We will rectify Punjab Police and ensure it remains free from politics when PTI comes into power,” he said.
Imran said it was unfortunate that Pakistan was the country where the most number of children died from drinking unhygienic water. He also diverted the public’s attention towards malnutrition.
“In Pakistan, children become abnormal due to malnutrition which is caused by an improper diet,” he lamented. -Agencies
