Parliamentarians had better concentrate on legislation
One of the learned judge of the supreme court remarked the other day that parliamentarians have no business, whatever, to construct roads or look after the sewerage system. They are sent by the people to the assemblies to legislate and they had better concentrate on their basic work which is legislation. Truer words were never spoken.
Many eyebrows were raised when a couple of years back during the prime ministership of late Mohammad Khan Junejo it was decided to allocate a sizable money out of national exchequer to them for carrying out developmental activity in their political constituency. Many people consider this as a political bribe on the part of the sitting governments to buy their political loyalty on issues which required their votes for passing any politically motivated law. Since this special annual fund has brought a bad name to parliamentarians it had better be dispensed with forthwith.
POSTSCRIPT: The national cricket team is brimming with confidence: thanks to very good work done by the selection committee which deserves full marks for bringing forth the best available cricket talent in the country. Today we have quality players in every department of the game and what is remarkable is the fact that they are quite young fully capable of playing for for the country for many years. Many outstanding players are waiting in the wings to make their debut which wax eloquent of the competition in the game.
Parliamentarians had better concentrate on legislation
One of the learned judge of the supreme court remarked the other day that parliamentarians have no business, whatever, to construct roads or look after the sewerage system. They are sent by the people to the assemblies to legislate and they had better concentrate on their basic work which is legislation. Truer words were never spoken.
Many eyebrows were raised when a couple of years back during the prime ministership of late Mohammad Khan Junejo it was decided to allocate a sizable money out of national exchequer to them for carrying out developmental activity in their political constituency. Many people consider this as a political bribe on the part of the sitting governments to buy their political loyalty on issues which required their votes for passing any politically motivated law. Since this special annual fund has brought a bad name to parliamentarians it had better be dispensed with forthwith.
POSTSCRIPT: The national cricket team is brimming with confidence: thanks to very good work done by the selection committee which deserves full marks for bringing forth the best available cricket talent in the country. Today we have quality players in every department of the game and what is remarkable is the fact that they are quite young fully capable of playing for for the country for many years. Many outstanding players are waiting in the wings to make their debut which wax eloquent of the competition in the game.