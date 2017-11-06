Pakistan remains committed to combat terrorism: FO

Image result for Pakistan remains committed to combat terrorism: FO

ISLAMABAD, November 6: Spokesperson of Foreign Office Dr Faisal said Mondaythat Pakistan remains committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
According to statement issued by foreign office here, Spokesperson said that the FATF is an international body that sets standards relating to combating of money laundering and terrorist financing. “FATF reviews measures taken by all States on an ongoing basis for implementing those standards”, he said.
He was responding to a question regarding the recently held meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Pakistan successfully completed the Action Plan on the implementation of the FATF standards in February 2015.
At the Buenos Aires meeting of FATF, the proceedings in the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) of FATF appreciated the continued progress made by Pakistan in implementing FATF standards. Any insinuations made to the contrary are only a reflection of a politically motivated strategy to malign Pakistan.
The list of countries of concern to FATF is available on FATF’s website which does not include Pakistan. -DNA

News In Pictures

Only honest persons will join his party’s leadership: Imran Khan
FBR to investigate Pakistanis, named in Paradise Leaks
NAB to soon complete investigations against PPP leaders: Chairman NAB
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat, condemns killing of its Consulate employee in Jalalabad
Nawaz-led meeting decides to work for fresh delimitation
Scam of looting Rs 53 million rupees unearthed
LHC orders Punjab govt to submit Model Town incident inquiry report
IHC seeks detailed court order on Captain (Retd) Safdar’s release on bail
Pakistan remains committed to combat terrorism: FO
West Indies tour postponed due to smog in Lahore
US investigates reports of civilian casualties in Afghanistan
Pakistan, UK agree to work together for peace in the region

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved