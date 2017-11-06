IHC seeks detailed court order on Captain (Retd) Safdar’s release on bail
ISLAMABAD, November 6: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought on Monday the detailed order of the accountability court directing for the release on bail of MNA captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield properties case.
Two member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition filed by NAB.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which has filed the case in the accountability court against Safdar, his father-in-law former premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and others, had approached the IHC on Friday in this regard.
NAB, submitting a petition in the IHC, contended that the bail order
be suspended and Safdar be sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand as his non-bailable arrest warrants had been issued in the case.
Safdar was taken into custody by NAB officials after he and his wife Maryam arrived in Islamabad from London to attend the corruption hearing against them early October 9.
The court had issued non-bailable warrants against him after he had been a no-show in the previous three hearings of the case, filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.
The IHC will set the next date of hearing once the detailed order is submitted.-Sabah
