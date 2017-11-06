LHC orders Punjab govt to submit Model Town incident inquiry report

Image result for LHC orders Punjab govt to submit Model Town incident inquiry report

LAHORE, November 6: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the Punjab government on Monday to submit the judicial inquiry report into the 2014 Model Town incident which left 14 Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers dead.
A full-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was hearing the government’s petition against making the report public.
The government’s counsel, Khawaja Muhammad Harris, contended that the inquiry report was not part of judicial records and could not be used an evidence.
In September, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the LHC ordered the government to make the report public.
The government counsel argued that as the matter was being heard by a full bench of the high court, the verdict by a single bench of the court should be set aside.
Fourteen workers of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek were killed in 2014 during an ‘anti-encroachment’ operation near Dr Tahirul Qadri’s home in Model Town.
In the aftermath of the incident, a judicial tribunal headed by LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was constituted for finding out facts and fixing responsibility on the perpetrators.
The commission completed the inquiry and submitted the report to the Punjab government on August 9, 2014. However, the government refused to make it public.-Sabah

News In Pictures

Only honest persons will join his party’s leadership: Imran Khan
FBR to investigate Pakistanis, named in Paradise Leaks
NAB to soon complete investigations against PPP leaders: Chairman NAB
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat, condemns killing of its Consulate employee in Jalalabad
Nawaz-led meeting decides to work for fresh delimitation
Scam of looting Rs 53 million rupees unearthed
LHC orders Punjab govt to submit Model Town incident inquiry report
IHC seeks detailed court order on Captain (Retd) Safdar’s release on bail
Pakistan remains committed to combat terrorism: FO
West Indies tour postponed due to smog in Lahore
US investigates reports of civilian casualties in Afghanistan
Pakistan, UK agree to work together for peace in the region

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved