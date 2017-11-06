LHC orders Punjab govt to submit Model Town incident inquiry report
LAHORE, November 6: The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the Punjab government on Monday to submit the judicial inquiry report into the 2014 Model Town incident which left 14 Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers dead.
A full-member bench of the LHC headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was hearing the government’s petition against making the report public.
The government’s counsel, Khawaja Muhammad Harris, contended that the inquiry report was not part of judicial records and could not be used an evidence.
In September, Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi of the LHC ordered the government to make the report public.
The government counsel argued that as the matter was being heard by a full bench of the high court, the verdict by a single bench of the court should be set aside.
Fourteen workers of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek were killed in 2014 during an ‘anti-encroachment’ operation near Dr Tahirul Qadri’s home in Model Town.
In the aftermath of the incident, a judicial tribunal headed by LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi was constituted for finding out facts and fixing responsibility on the perpetrators.
The commission completed the inquiry and submitted the report to the Punjab government on August 9, 2014. However, the government refused to make it public.-Sabah
