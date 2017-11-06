Scam of looting Rs 53 million rupees unearthed

ISLAMABAD, November 6: A mega scam of looting more than Rs 53 million , on the name of ghost pensioners has surfaced in LESCO
Six high officials and several staffers of Accounts Department of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) were also involved in this scam.
Energy Secretary has got registered cases with FIA against six officers for the recovery of the plundered money from national exchequer , but on the other hand FIA officials instead of recovering of millions of rupees have put the cases in cold storage and not even a single culprit was arrested for the last several years.
Ministry of Energy Secretary has submitted a report for being indifferent to the Parliamentary Committee for Accountability in which a complaint was registered against the slow pace of FIA.
According to details LESCO officials on the name of ghost pensioners have looted more than 53 million rupees and FIA had registered cases against six high officials. But till to date nothing has been recovered of national looted money. LESCO high officials in connivance with the subordinate staffers of Accounts Department of LESCO have managed to loot the money. These officers have been well positioned now because this mafia belongs to Lahore and Muslim League parliamentarians are their references.
Government documents revealed that as claimed 500 million rupees have been expended on revival of transformer and grid station affected by Lahore Orange Line project. But no documentary proof has been provided to the Energy Secretary. Following this the amount in question became doubtful whether or not these funds fell into the hands of looters.
Sources also told that a loss of 300 million rupees occurred due to the faulty material used on Lahore 9 feeders K (GSL) wire installed on which no probe has yet been started. Because of this substandard material on this feeder the ratio of loss jumped from 17 per cent to 52 per cent and the burden will be shifted on the poor people.- Online
