Nawaz-led meeting decides to work for fresh delimitation
ISLAMABAD, November 6: Disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif presided over a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders on Monday and the meeting decided to work for fresh delimitations observing that General Elections 2018 could be delayed unless constitutional amendment is approved until November 10.
Sources privy to the leaders of the federally ruling party have reported
that the participants rejected opposition party’s demand of premature elections.
The meeting was attended by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Raja Zafarul Haq, Mushahidullah Khan, Pervaiz Rasheed, Sardar Mehtab, Asif Kirmani, Tariq Fatemi, Hamza Shehbaz and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq among others.
The NA speaker briefed the participants about fresh delimitations prompting the participants to stress decisive action in the matter until November 10th.
Leaders of the ruling party also reviewed party’s street power and forthcoming campaigns for General Elections 2018.
The former prime minister arrived in Islamabad from London earlier this month to appear for a hearing of a corruption reference at an accountability court.
However, the hearing was adjourned until later without significant proceedings.
Nawaz Sharif’s wife and National Assembly legislator Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment in a London hospital for lymph nodes cancer whom he would be returning to London to visit.-Agencies
Nawaz-led meeting decides to work for fresh delimitation
ISLAMABAD, November 6: Disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif presided over a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders on Monday and the meeting decided to work for fresh delimitations observing that General Elections 2018 could be delayed unless constitutional amendment is approved until November 10.
Sources privy to the leaders of the federally ruling party have reported
that the participants rejected opposition party’s demand of premature elections.
The meeting was attended by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Raja Zafarul Haq, Mushahidullah Khan, Pervaiz Rasheed, Sardar Mehtab, Asif Kirmani, Tariq Fatemi, Hamza Shehbaz and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq among others.
The NA speaker briefed the participants about fresh delimitations prompting the participants to stress decisive action in the matter until November 10th.
Leaders of the ruling party also reviewed party’s street power and forthcoming campaigns for General Elections 2018.
The former prime minister arrived in Islamabad from London earlier this month to appear for a hearing of a corruption reference at an accountability court.
However, the hearing was adjourned until later without significant proceedings.
Nawaz Sharif’s wife and National Assembly legislator Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment in a London hospital for lymph nodes cancer whom he would be returning to London to visit.-Agencies